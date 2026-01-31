Don Lemon with Grandmother Mary Bouligney circa 1969

There is a passage in scripture that says, “The truth shall set you free.”

But it does not say it will protect you from cages.

It does not say it will spare you the consequences of seeing too clearly.

It does not say it will make the powerful comfortable.

I learned this not from theology, but from experience; when the government decided that my work as a journalist was not protected speech, but punishable.

Not theory.

A cell.

A silence imposed by authority.

And in that silence, I came to know insistence as a companion.

It revealed itself quietly, slowly, in the marrow, in the rhythm of my breath, in the stubbornness of waking each day determined to see, to write, to witness.

It did not ask permission.

It did not negotiate.

It demanded courage.

America loves the idea of a free press.

It recites it like a hymn, photographs it like a saint, teaches it like doctrine, celebrates it like a holiday.

But the press is only free so long as it does not disturb comfort, so long as it does not expose what power would rather conceal.

The free press does not exist to reassure the nation.

It exists to reveal it to itself.

It exists to name what is hidden, to tell what is denied, to measure promises against deeds, to hold authority accountable; even when authority would prefer silence.

There is an old Negro spiritual that says, “Ain’t gonna let nobody turn me around.”

I did not learn those words from a history book.

I learned them in church on Sunday mornings, in the quiet authority of my grandmother’s voice as she hummed through the house, long before I understood what insistence meant.

I took them seriously long before I knew how costly seriousness could be.

James Baldwin understood that clarity carries consequences.

Dr. King knew that truth invites punishment.

Malcolm X saw that systems built on hierarchy will always attempt to silence those who name them.

And as voices in the Black prophetic tradition have long warned, truth that threatens power will be met with the full force of authority.

And I have felt that force in my own life.

A society that punishes journalists is a society that punishes reality.

When a reporter is jailed, silenced, or threatened for speaking truth, the boundary between fact and fiction begins to dissolve.

Permitted stories become safe stories.

Forbidden stories become invisible histories.

And democracy, stripped of witnesses, becomes performance.

The First Amendment does not protect comfort.

It protects exposure.

It protects accountability.

It protects the sacred act of observation.

Power is not afraid of disorder.

It is afraid of revelation.

A free press is revelation made public.

It is the stubborn insistence that reality cannot be owned by authority.

It illuminates patterns, exposes contradictions, names injustice, and reminds a nation of its unfinished promises.

The press must carry the same spirit as the old song - not loud, not theatrical, but unyielding.

Because without witnesses, injustice becomes ordinary.

Without witnesses, lies become law.

Without witnesses, freedom becomes an abstraction.

The press is not a luxury.

It is the pulse of democracy.

If journalists are silenced, citizens are blinded.

If truth is criminalized, freedom becomes ceremonial.

If the First Amendment is optional, democracy itself is optional.

And still, somewhere in the distance, the old song continues - not as nostalgia, but as prophecy.

Ain’t gonna let nobody turn me around.