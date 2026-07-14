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ALERT: Nolan Wells' Friend Comes Forward With New Details!

Don brings you the latest in the Nolan Wells case, including new revelations from a friend who was with Nolan on Horn Island.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jul 14, 2026

Thank you Crimina editor, ann schneider, Deeanna Burleson, Morenike Ogebe, Ladore Textile, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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