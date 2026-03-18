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Steve's avatar
Steve
1h

He is a complete incompetent fool! The harm he has brought to the USA will take years to repair if it's repairable at all. Everything that he has done too our country is exactly what I feared would happen when Kamala lost the election. Unfortunately half of us must be pretty happy right now because this must be what they voted for.

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VAH's avatar
VAH
1h

I doubt he’s learned anything at all :-(

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