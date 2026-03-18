The price of oil in the U.S. has officially surged past $100 per barrel, and a growing body of reporting suggests that before Trump’s Middle East crisis began, the president completely underestimated Iran’s ability to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. Even though his top general warned him they could do it.

Donald Trump, clearly irritated by headlines and news chyrons of late, responded the way he often does: by insisting on Monday he predicted it all along. “I predicted a long time ago that they would turn the Strait of Hormuz into a weapon,” he said. (He went on to claim he also predicted 9/11).

But the most telling part of the remarks came when Donald Trump started pleading for help to re-open the Strait of Hormuz, saying “We strongly encourage the other nations to get involved with us and get involved quickly and with great enthusiasm.”

The president also claimed that many countries are excited to help the United States. He just can’t reveal which ones they are, because they’re “afraid” of being targeted. Kind of like the elementary school kid who swears he has a girlfriend, you just can’t meet her because she lives in Canada. This was apparently a pattern for today’s presser. He also said there was a past president who called him to say he wished he had struck Iran instead.

This follows Trump being humiliated over the weekend, when he spent Saturday begging U.S. allies to help him re-open the Strait of Hormuz, after weeks of saying we didn’t need assistance.

He posted again, saying “we will help — A LOT! The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well. This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be.” He added in that last part because a week prior, Trump dismissed Keir Starmer’s offer to send two aircraft carriers, telling him we didn’t need help from the UK after we “already won.”

Funny how quickly things change.

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Here’s a quick scoreboard so far…

Allies who told Trump to pound sand:

Italy

Spain

Japan

France

Norway

Canada

Australia

Germany

China

Britain

Netherlands

South Korea

Allies who told Trump they will help re-open Strait of Hormuz:

Zip.

Zero.

Zilch.

Goose Egg.

Trump spun out last weekend aboard Air Force One, complaining that the U.S. is “always there for NATO,” and that re-opening the Strait of Hormuz was just a “small endeavor.”

But if you look at the international response, other countries seem to disagree…

As assembled by Bloomberg:

The UK won’t commit to a full naval mission, Starmer saying in a London press conference, “We will not be drawn into the wider war.”

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told EU foreign ministers in Brussels, “What we need is for the bombings and the missile launches against all countries in the Middle East to stop, and for us to return to the negotiating table.”

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he was “very skeptical that expanding the Aspides mission in the Strait of Hormuz would lead to greater security” and that Germany “will not participate in this dispute.”

In Japan, officials said there were no plans to dispatch ships to escort stalled tankers.

So much for the cavalry. Who could have predicted this??

Trump spent years attacking NATO, insulting allies, and declaring that America was being “taken advantage of” by the rest of the world.

He told Americans that we didn’t need them.

Now, at the moment the United States actually needs international support to stabilize a global energy crisis, those allies are looking at Washington and saying something close to: You wanted “America First.” Well, now you’re going to have to do this “America Alone.”