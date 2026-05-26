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Another Walter Reed Visit...How Sick Is Donald Trump?!
After another trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and increasing public scrutiny over Trump's health, more people are openly questioning his physical and mental condition.
May 26, 2026
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