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Another Walter Reed Visit...How Sick Is Donald Trump?!

After another trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and increasing public scrutiny over Trump's health, more people are openly questioning his physical and mental condition.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 26, 2026

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