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Barack & Michelle Obama, Please Come Back!

The opening of the Obama Presidential Center reminded us what it's like to have a president who cares deeply about this country and the people in it.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jun 22, 2026

Thank you Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Summer Willan, Christina Reamy, Rick Leach PMHNP-BC, Michael Catlett, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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