I am not outraged by this American Eagle ad. But I understand why some people are.

Sydney Sweeney is a young actress with blonde hair and blue eyes, a face and figure the camera lingers on while she makes a pun about genes and jeans.

I grew up in a time when those features, and the whiteness they represent, were the gold standard in America. Back then, Black people were almost invisible in commercials, billboards, magazine ads or television shows. When we did appear, it was rarely in ways that reflected our full humanity.

I will never forget a moment at CNN when a writer handed me a script that described blond hair and blue eyes as what “all people aspire to be.” When I asked why, he looked at me as though I had missed something obvious and told me that was the ultimate beauty standard. I made him change the words. He did not change his mind.

So I understand why some people look at that ad and feel the weight of history pressing on it. Context matters. We are living in a moment when Black history is being stripped from classrooms, when diversity, equity and inclusion are under attack, when books by and about Black people, slavery and the true history of this country are being banned, when Black achievement is too often dismissed as quota driven rather than earned.

But here is the truth. The outrage over this ad is not coming from Black people. It is not coming from liberals. It is coming from the right, from Donald Trump, from the same political machine that once convinced millions there was a War on Christmas.

Look at Trump’s own post. He called the ad the hottest, told people to buy the jeans, trashed Jaguar and Bud Light as woke and dragged Taylor Swift into it for good measure. None of it is accidental. This is what the outrage industry does. They find a headline, strip it of complexity and feed it to their base as proof the culture is slipping away.

Meanwhile Trump has a long history of genetic based rhetoric. In October 2024 he referred to immigrants convicted of murder and stated “it’s in their genes” and that “we have a lot of bad genes in our country right now” during an interview with Hugh Hewitt. Earlier, in Bemidji, Minnesota in September 2020, he praised the audience saying “you have good genes,” echoing eugenic language tied to supremacist ideologies. The White House condemned the remarks as hateful and dangerous.

And while all this churns through the media machine, we stop talking about what matters. We stop talking about Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and the hundreds of victims whose stories demand justice.

I am not telling you to ignore the ad. I am telling you to put it in its proper place. It may be careless. It may be tone deaf. But the real danger is letting ourselves be dragged into a fight that was never ours.

Because the goal here has always been the same. Distract, divide and keep us from demanding accountability where it counts. If they can make you argue about blue jeans, they can make you forget about justice.