The Don Lemon Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Johnson's avatar
Lynn Johnson
36m

Don't know if this helps but when my daughter was a baby, she was blond and blue eyed. I lived in LA at the time and advertisers would find professional pictures for models. They contacted me and wanted to hire my daughter but because of the hours sitting around studios plus I had another daughter, I said no. The reason they wanted blond, blue eyed models was because they were faded looking and the clothes stood out better. So don't know if that still applies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Armand's avatar
Armand
5m

I’m going to show my age but I had no idea who this model is or what the uproar was about. Then I started to read more about the issue from the independent media and started to widen my viewpoint. I started looking through others' eyes and started to understand a bit. However, I also have found it to be just another in a long list of destruction. So I have moved back to concentrateing all my efforts on keeping the facts of Trump's work to destroy our democracy front and center

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Don Lemon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture