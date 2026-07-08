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BOMBSHELL: NY Times Reporter Maggie Haberman Exposes Donald Trump Secrets!

Maggie Haberman sits down with Don Lemon to reveal stunning new reporting from inside the Trump administration.
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Don Lemon
Jul 08, 2026

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