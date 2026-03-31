There’s a pattern, and if you’ve been paying attention, you already know what it is: the politicians who scream loudest about policing other people’s sexuality and gender identity are almost always the ones with the most interesting things happening behind closed doors. It’s practically a law of political physics at this point. Newton’s Fourth: for every crusade against LGBTQ+ rights, there is an equal and opposite skeleton rattling around somewhere in the family home.

Let me be clear at the top, because this matters: none of what follows is about shaming anyone for what they wear, what they enjoy, or what they do in private. That’s their business. This is about something else entirely: hypocrisy and national security risks. And right now, for former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and her husband Bryon, those two things are colliding in salaciously spectacular fashion.

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Here’s what we know. According to reporting from the Daily Mail, Bryon Noem allegedly participated in online communities centered around “bimbofication” — a fetish involving hyper-feminized, doll-like presentation — exchanging hundreds of messages with women in that space and sharing photos of himself in revealing feminine clothing, going for a sort of “Barbie-doll” aesthetic. Among other things. (The Daily Mail, of all places, breaking a story that would make Rupert Murdoch blush.)

Those details remain unverified by other outlets. However, Bryon didn’t deny all of the allegations. A spokesperson for Kristi told the New York Post: “Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at this time.”

I pray for their children. This isn’t fair to them. It’s an awful trauma they’re enduring. But this isn’t tawdry gossip. This is a security crisis wearing the oh-so tight-fitting clothes of a tabloid story.

One of the women Bryon was messaging with identified him almost immediately as the husband of the sitting Secretary of Homeland Security. He confirmed it. And when the topic of Kristi’s alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski came up — and I cannot stress enough that this is real, reported information about real, actual people in the real, actual world — Bryon apparently replied: “I know. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

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Read that again. A stranger on the internet is extracting sensitive, deeply personal information from the spouse of the person who ran the Department of Homeland Security. That isn’t a marital drama. That’s an exploitable, dangerous vulnerability. That is, quite literally, the architecture of compromise, available via just one DM.

We are not talking about some mid-level functionary here. Noem controlled an agency with sweeping federal enforcement powers and billions in funding (billions that, it’s worth noting, were already flowing through an institution rife with alleged corruption). Noem awarded hundreds of millions in advertising contracts to people with close personal ties to her. Border Czar Tom Homan was caught with $50,000 in cash handed to him in a Cava bag — during an FBI sting, no less. The money sloshing through DHS for its mass deportation campaign alone is staggering. The conflicts of interest aren’t the exception. They’re the texture of the whole operation.

Now add the hypocrisy, because it is, as they say, staggering in its brazenness.

During her time in office, Noem built her entire political brand around restricting LGBTQ+ rights. She questioned the settled legality of same-sex marriage following the Dobbs ruling, calling it a “debate that we will continue to have.” She signed a Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 2021 — a law that, in practice, sanctioned discrimination against LGBTQ+ people dressed up as piety. She banned gender-affirming care for minors, barred trans women from women’s sports, terminated a contract with a transgender advocacy group, and ultimately had to pay $300,000 to settle the resulting lawsuit out of court. That last one is particularly rich: Kristi Noem, champion of fiscal conservatism, cutting six-figure checks to clean up her own discriminatory messes.

That is the record. That is what she stood for. That is her legacy.

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And again — the issue is not what Bryon does in private. People’s private lives are their own. The issue is that officials at the highest levels of government are revealing, in real time, just how easily they can be made to bend. If this is what surfaces publicly, the obvious question is: what are people like Pete Hegseth and RFK Jr. working overtime to keep behind closed doors? Because that’s where real leverage lives. That’s where power gets quietly traded.

One final note… For the Republicans already maneuvering for 2028: if you’ve built a career on restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans, you might want to make sure your personal life can survive the scrutiny that’s coming. Because it will come. And the gap between the sermon and the reality? It will eat you alive.