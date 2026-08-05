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BREAKING: Don EXPOSES The Nolan Wells Racism Lies!

As the Nolan Wells case continues to unfold, misinformation and racist narratives have spread across social media, distracting from the search for truth.
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Don Lemon

Thank you Scott MacFarlane, Dr. Gene A. White Jr., Kris Winters, Jill B., ArleneMach, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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