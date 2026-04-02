Thank you Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., ann schneider, Grace Lovelace, Judith Evans, Maureen Drews, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
BREAKING: Donald Trump Gives Pam Bondi the Boot!
We're breaking down the bombshell news that Pam Bondi has been fired after mounting criticism over her handling of the Epstein files and broader questions about her leadership.
Apr 02, 2026
Authors
Recent Posts