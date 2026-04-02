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BREAKING: Donald Trump Gives Pam Bondi the Boot!

We're breaking down the bombshell news that Pam Bondi has been fired after mounting criticism over her handling of the Epstein files and broader questions about her leadership.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 02, 2026

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