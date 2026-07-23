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Sarah E. Burr's avatar
Sarah E. Burr
6hEdited

What’s even more heartbreaking about Nolan’s case is that this is what is happening WITH media attention. There are so many cases out there that have no one in the media fighting for them and victims families still don’t have answers after YEARS of searching. We need serious reform when it comes to how victims families are treated in the justice system.

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Judy Bloodworth's avatar
Judy Bloodworth
5h

The one thing that stood out to me on the autopsy results is they mentioned nothing suspecting drowning. I know they couldn’t tell about water in his airway or lungs but it seems there would have been clues. I’m also wondering if his parents ever saw his body. If so I wonder if any unusual marks were noticed around his throat. Nolan’s friend Warren the stepson of the judge spoke out yesterday. He claims to be his best friend. His actions sure don’t read that way to me.

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