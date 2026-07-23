Thursday, July 23, 2026

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🍋 THEY STILL DON’T HAVE AN ANSWER.

Imagine losing someone you love.

Now imagine waking up every morning wondering exactly how they died…and still not knowing.

That’s where Nolan Wells’ family is today.

Yesterday, the independent autopsy they fought so hard to get came back. The conclusion? Undetermined.

That’s one of those words that sounds definitive until you realize it really isn’t. It doesn’t mean investigators know what happened. It doesn’t mean the family’s questions have been answered. It means the evidence, at least right now, doesn’t point clearly in one direction.

And that’s why this story still matters.

We’ve all seen what happens. A case dominates the headlines for a week or two, everybody becomes an expert, everyone picks a side, and then—poof—the country moves on to the next shiny object.

Families don’t get to do that.

They don’t get to change the channel.

They don’t get to scroll past their grief.

That’s why we’re still here.

Not because this is the biggest story in America today.

Because it’s unfinished.

DON’S TAKE

One of the easiest things in journalism is moving on.

One of the hardest—and most important—is staying with a story after everyone else leaves.

🍋 HERE WE GO AGAIN…WASHINGTON’S THREATENING TO SHUT ITSELF DOWN.

You ever notice how Congress always seems to discover the deadline…about five minutes before the deadline?

Well, here we are again.

Lawmakers are racing to avoid another government shutdown. By now, it’s become Washington’s version of a reality show. Everybody gives dramatic speeches. Everyone blames the other side. Cable news puts countdown clocks on the screen. Then, usually at the last possible second, somebody cuts a deal.

Maybe.

But here’s the problem. This isn’t just political theater.

If Congress can’t get its act together, hundreds of thousands of federal workers could see their paychecks delayed. National parks can close. Passport applications slow down. Small businesses waiting on federal loans or contracts get stuck in limbo. The ripple effects reach a lot farther than Capitol Hill.

The people creating the chaos are the only ones who never seem to pay the price for it.

DON’S TAKE

Running the country shouldn’t look like cramming for a final exam you knew was coming all semester.

🍋 IS THE ECONOMY BECOMING A POLITICAL TOSS-UP?

For the longest time, Republicans owned one question in poll after poll: Which party do you trust more on the economy?

That advantage may be shrinking.

New surveys suggest Democrats are making up ground on jobs, affordability and the economy overall. Whether that’s because people are feeling better about their own finances—or simply growing tired of higher prices and political finger-pointing—is still up for debate.

Here’s what isn’t.

If voters are changing their minds on the economy, they’re changing their minds on the issue that usually decides elections.

That’s worth paying attention to.

DON’S TAKE

Polls don’t vote.

People do.

And people usually decide with their wallets before they decide with their politics.

🍋 EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT PEPTIDES. NOW THE FDA IS TOO.

A year ago, most people couldn’t have told you what a peptide was.

Today they’re everywhere.

On podcasts. In wellness clinics. At your gym. Across social media. Depending on who you ask, they’re the next big thing for recovery, anti-aging, weight loss and building muscle.

The problem?

The science hasn’t always kept up with the hype.

Today, FDA advisers begin taking a hard look at some of the most talked-about peptides, asking the questions consumers should have been asking all along: Do they actually work? Are they safe? And should some of these products still be so easy to get?

When something goes from niche to mainstream this fast, it’s usually a good time to slow down and separate the marketing from the medicine.

DON’S TAKE

I’m all for the next breakthrough.

I’m just not interested in confusing hope with proof.

🍋 BEFORE YOU MAKE THAT SALAD…READ THIS.

I’m not trying to ruin your lunch.

But if you’ve got a bag of shredded lettuce sitting in your refrigerator, you might want to take a closer look.

Health officials are investigating a growing outbreak of Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause days—even weeks—of miserable stomach problems. Investigators have connected one outbreak to certain shredded iceberg lettuce products, while they continue searching for the source of additional illnesses.

The good news? Most lettuce is perfectly safe.

The better news? This isn’t one of those recalls you have to memorize. Just keep an eye on updates from your grocery store, pay attention to recalls and don’t ignore symptoms if you’ve recently eaten products linked to the outbreak.

Some news changes your opinion.

Some news changes what’s for lunch.

DON’S TAKE

You don’t have to panic.

You just have to pay attention.

🍋 HOW DO YOU MISS AN ENTIRE PLANET?

Seriously.

Astronomers have been studying one nearby planetary system for years. They thought they had a pretty good handle on what was out there.

Turns out…they missed one.

Using the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists have identified a giant planet hiding in plain sight. It wasn’t invisible. It was simply overshadowed by everything else happening around it, and Webb finally had the technology to separate the signal from the noise.

I love stories like this because they remind us that discovery doesn’t always happen by looking somewhere new.

Sometimes it happens by looking at something familiar with better tools—and asking better questions.

There’s probably a life lesson in there somewhere.

DON’S TAKE

If scientists can miss an entire planet…

Maybe all of us should stay a little more humble about what we think we know.

🍋 LUCKY SLICES

A federal judge is expected to hear more arguments today in the ongoing legal fight over President Trump’s tariffs, a case that could have major implications for businesses and consumers.

Wall Street is watching Washington closely. Investors are hoping lawmakers avoid another shutdown showdown before it starts rattling the markets.

Scientists say the James Webb Space Telescope is still just getting warmed up. If that’s true, the biggest discoveries may still be ahead.

Thanks for spending part of your morning with me.

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Until tomorrow…

Stay curious.

Stay informed.

Stay lucky.

Lemon