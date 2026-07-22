Wednesday, July 22, 2026

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Every morning, there are hundreds of headlines competing for your attention.

Most don’t deserve it.

Lucky Lemon 7 is where I cut through the noise, separate facts from spin, and bring you the stories worth knowing before your day begins—along with the context and my take on why they matter.

Think of this as the first edition of The Don Lemon Show each day.

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On Monday, Nolan Wells was buried.

This morning, his family received something they have been waiting weeks to hear.

The preliminary findings from an independent autopsy.

Those findings won’t erase their grief.

They won’t bring Nolan back.

But they may bring the family one step closer to answers.

Attorney Ben Crump, members of Nolan’s family and independent medical experts gathered this morning to discuss those findings publicly during the NAACP National Convention.

Yesterday on Lemon Live, former NFL star Terrell Owens told us he left Nolan’s funeral deeply moved by the courage of Nolan’s mother. Owens pledged $25,000 toward the reward fund, joining Tyler Perry and the Rev. Al Sharpton in supporting the family’s search for answers.

This story has generated more engagement from this community than any we’ve covered in more than two years.

I don’t think that’s because people are drawn to tragedy.

I think it’s because people recognize what’s at stake.

A family deserves answers.

A community deserves the truth.

And all of us deserve confidence that justice is pursued with transparency, fairness and urgency.

I’ve been a journalist for a long time.

I know how quickly the news cycle moves on.

But families don’t get to move on just because the cameras do.

As long as there are questions worth asking…

We’ll keep asking them.

🍋 TODAY’S INDEPENDENT AUTOPSY COULD RESHAPE THE NOLAN WELLS INVESTIGATION.

The independent autopsy announced this morning adds an important new chapter to the investigation into Nolan Wells’ death.

Whether it confirms previous conclusions, raises new questions or points investigators in another direction, one thing is certain:

The conversation has changed.

Our job isn’t to tell you what to think.

It’s to give you the facts, explain why they matter and follow the evidence wherever they lead.

This story is still unfolding.

We’ll keep following the facts wherever they lead.

DON’S TAKE

Justice isn’t built on assumptions.

It’s built on evidence.

Let’s see where the evidence leads.

🍋 THE PENTAGON IS STILL ANSWERING QUESTIONS ABOUT THE TRUE COST OF THE IRAN CONFLICT.

For weeks, Americans heard about precision strikes, military objectives and strategic victories.

What many didn’t hear about was the growing number of Americans who were hurt.

The Pentagon has now acknowledged that nearly 100 additional U.S. service members were injured during the conflict with Iran, pushing the total number of casualties much higher than previously understood. Defense officials say many of those injuries involved traumatic brain injuries and concussions rather than life-threatening wounds.

Even so, lawmakers want to know why so many Americans are only now learning the full picture.

Whether you supported the strikes or opposed them isn’t really the point.

When this country sends young men and women into harm’s way, the public deserves timely, complete information about what they’re facing.

That’s accountability.

DON’S TAKE

Americans can handle difficult news.

What they don’t like is feeling like they got it late.

🍋 WHY THE RYAN CLARK STORY ISN’T GOING AWAY.

Yesterday we told you Ryan Clark’s departure from ESPN had become about more than one broadcaster losing a job.

Today, the conversation has evolved.

ESPN has given its explanation, and unless new facts emerge, that’s the explanation we have.

But that hasn’t stopped people from asking bigger questions about loyalty, workplace culture and whether everyone is treated the same when difficult decisions get made.

For many Americans—especially Black professionals, women and others who’ve spent years navigating complicated workplaces—the story feels familiar.

That doesn’t mean every suspicion is true.

It does explain why so many people continue asking questions long after the headlines fade.

DON’S TAKE

People can accept difficult decisions.

What they struggle to accept is feeling like they don’t have the whole story.

🍋 THE NEXT PRICE HIKE YOU SEE MAY HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH INFLATION.

Trade policy can feel distant.

Until it lands in your shopping cart.

President Trump’s latest tariffs on Canadian imports are renewing concerns that Americans could soon pay more for groceries, lumber, fertilizer, aluminum and auto parts.

Supporters argue tariffs protect American jobs and strengthen the country’s negotiating position.

Critics say consumers eventually pay the difference.

Both sides agree on one thing:

Tariffs don’t stay in Washington.

Sooner or later, they arrive at the checkout line.

DON’S TAKE

The biggest government decisions often become the smallest charges on your receipt.

The problem is, they add up.

🍋 THE MIRACLE DRUG WE THOUGHT WE WERE LOSING JUST GOT A SECOND CHANCE.

For years, doctors have warned that one of medicine’s greatest achievements was slowly slipping away.

Antibiotics have saved millions of lives, but many are becoming less effective as bacteria evolve and develop resistance. That’s why you’ve heard experts sound the alarm about “superbugs”—infections that become harder, and sometimes impossible, to treat.

Now comes a reason for optimism.

Researchers say they’ve found a way to give one of medicine’s most important antibiotics—vancomycin—a second life. Instead of creating a brand-new drug, scientists paired the antibiotic with another compound that appears to block the bacteria’s defenses, allowing the treatment to work again in laboratory testing.

It’s early.

This isn’t a cure.

And it won’t be showing up at your neighborhood pharmacy tomorrow.

But it represents something bigger than one promising study.

It suggests that the next medical breakthrough may come not from replacing our best medicines—but from making them work again.

DON’S TAKE

Hope doesn’t always arrive with fireworks.

Sometimes it arrives quietly—in a laboratory where someone refuses to give up on an old idea.

Those are my favorite kinds of breakthroughs.

🍋 WHAT WE’RE WATCHING TODAY.

Today’s headlines won’t stop with what’s already happened.

Markets will continue watching oil prices as tensions in the Middle East ripple through global energy markets.

Congress is expected to keep pressing Pentagon leaders about the true human cost of the Iran conflict.

And we’ll continue following every verified development in the Nolan Wells investigation as more information becomes available.

DON’S TAKE

Some of the biggest stories aren’t the ones that break.

They’re the ones that keep developing.

🍋 RAPID FIRE

Former NFL star Terrell Owens has pledged $25,000 toward the reward fund connected to Nolan Wells’ death, joining Tyler Perry and the Rev. Al Sharpton in supporting the family’s search for answers.

Scientists believe they may finally be getting closer to explaining “The Hum,” the mysterious low-frequency sound reported by people around the world for decades.

Gas prices remain under pressure as traders continue monitoring instability in the Middle East and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Thanks for starting your day with me.

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Forward it to one person.

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Join me live every weekday at 10 a.m. ET for Hot Topics Live and again at 5 p.m. ET for Lemon Live at Five.

Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon