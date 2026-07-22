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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
16h

I hope these autopsy results offer a step closer to closure.

The "hum?" I like the nugget of info!

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Karen Marcus's avatar
Karen Marcus
15h

Your newsletter was spot on as usual. I appreciate how you provide news that is relevant and important, even if some of it hurts. I also love how you end each section with Don’s Take. Keep up the amazing work. I am forever a Lemonhead. 🍋💙🍋💙🍋

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