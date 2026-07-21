Tuesday, July 21, 2026

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Every morning, I cut through the noise and bring you the stories that matter most, the context behind them and my take on why they matter.

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Yesterday, Nolan Wells was buried.

His family laid their son to rest. The questions surrounding his death are still very much alive.

Too often, that’s when the news moves on. The cameras leave. The satellite trucks disappear. Public attention shifts to the next breaking story.

It shouldn’t.

Nolan’s mother asked people to keep saying her son’s name. We’ll do that. We’ll keep asking questions because accountability doesn’t end when the funeral does.

🍋 WHAT IS THE PENTAGON NOT TELLING US ABOUT THIS WAR?

For weeks, we’ve heard about successful strikes, military strategy and what this administration says it’s accomplished in Iran.

We haven’t heard nearly as much about the Americans who have been hurt.

The Pentagon has now acknowledged that nearly 100 additional U.S. service members were injured during the conflict, pushing the total number of wounded much higher than many Americans realized. Defense officials say they have been transparent throughout and stress that many of the injuries were concussions or otherwise not life threatening.

If that’s true, why are so many Americans only learning these numbers now?

Whether you supported the strikes or opposed them isn’t really the point.

When this country sends young men and women into combat, the public deserves timely, complete information about what they’re facing. That’s not politics. That’s accountability.

Congress is expected to press Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and military leaders on the growing human cost of this conflict. They should.

Wars aren’t measured only by the targets you hit.

They’re measured by the people who come home carrying the consequences.

DON’S TAKE: Americans can handle bad news. What they don’t like is feeling like they’re getting it late.

🍋 TRUMP JUST PICKED A FIGHT WITH CANADA. GUESS WHO PAYS?

Trade policy doesn’t usually make people stop scrolling.

It should today.

President Trump has imposed sweeping new tariffs on many Canadian imports, escalating another trade fight with America’s largest trading partner. On paper, tariffs are taxes on imported goods.

In real life, they often become something else.

Higher prices.

Canada supplies the United States with lumber, aluminum, energy, fertilizer, food and auto parts. Those products don’t simply disappear because a tariff goes into effect. They still have to be bought. The question becomes who absorbs the added cost.

Sometimes it’s the company.

Sometimes it’s the retailer.

Very often, it’s you.

Supporters argue tariffs protect American jobs and strengthen the country’s negotiating position. Critics say consumers ultimately pay the price.

Either way, this isn’t an abstract policy debate anymore.

It’s something that could show up in your next grocery bill, your next home renovation or your next car repair.

DON’S TAKE: Tariffs don’t stay in Washington. They eventually show up on your receipt.

🍋 TEN NIGHTS OF BOMBING. SO…WHAT’S THE PLAN?

The war with Iran has now stretched into its tenth consecutive night of American strikes.

The headlines change every day.

New targets.

New retaliation.

New warnings.

But one question hasn’t changed.

Where is this going?

American troops remain under threat. Oil markets remain on edge. Shipping through one of the world’s most important waterways continues to face disruption. Military officials insist the operations are achieving their objectives.

Maybe they are.

But military success and political success aren’t always the same thing.

Every war eventually reaches the moment when leaders have to explain not just what they’re doing, but how they’ll know when they’re done.

Americans deserve that conversation.

Because history has taught us that wars have a way of lasting much longer than anyone predicts.

DON’S TAKE: Every war needs a strategy. The public deserves to know what this one is.

🍋 GAS IS CLIMBING AGAIN. THE MIDDLE EAST IS WHY.

If you’ve noticed gas prices starting to creep higher, you’re not imagining it.

The war in the Middle East is putting renewed pressure on global energy markets, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important shipping routes on the planet. Even the possibility of major disruptions is enough to rattle traders and push prices upward.

That’s the thing about global conflict.

You don’t have to live anywhere near it to feel it.

A family filling up the car in Atlanta…

A truck driver in Iowa…

A small business owner in Phoenix…

All of them can end up paying more because of decisions being made thousands of miles away.

Wars don’t stay on the battlefield.

They find their way into our wallets.

DON’S TAKE: The price of war isn’t measured only in lives. It’s measured in what it costs the rest of us, too.

🍋 TRUMP SAYS NETANYAHU WON’T BE ARRESTED. CAN HE MAKE THAT PROMISE?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn’t even arrived in New York, and the political fight is already underway.

President Trump says Netanyahu “will not be arrested” if he comes to the United States, despite the International Criminal Court warrant accusing the Israeli leader of war crimes. At the same time, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said his administration is reviewing what legal authority, if any, New York officials would have if Netanyahu were to visit the city.

That raises a bigger question.

What happens when international law collides with American politics?

The United States does not recognize the ICC’s authority over American citizens, and whether any local government could act on an ICC warrant is highly contested. Legal scholars are divided, and the practical obstacles are significant.

But politically, the battle has already begun.

Supporters of Israel see this as standing by an ally. Critics argue no world leader should be above international law. Those two positions are now colliding long before any plane touches down.

Whatever happens next, this debate isn’t ending anytime soon.

DON’S TAKE: Justice only works if people believe the rules apply to everyone.

🍋 RYAN CLARK LOST HIS JOB. THE REACTION IS ABOUT SOMETHING BIGGER.

Ryan Clark’s departure from ESPN became about more than one analyst almost immediately.

People weren’t just talking about football.

They were talking about work.

About loyalty.

About what employees owe a company—and what companies owe the people who helped build them.

Reports say Clark learned he had been laid off during the production of NFL Live. ESPN has been restructuring and reducing costs, and Clark wasn’t the only high-profile name affected.

Layoffs happen.

Businesses change.

Most people understand that.

What sticks with people isn’t always the decision.

It’s how the decision gets made.

Millions of Americans have lived through some version of this themselves. A surprise meeting. A phone call. An email. A career that ends with very little warning.

That’s why this story has resonated far beyond sports.

It feels familiar.

DON’S TAKE: Every company has the right to make business decisions. People remember how you make them.

🍋 DON’T LET THIS BE THE LAST TIME YOU HEAR NOLAN WELLS’ NAME.

Yesterday, Nolan Wells’ family buried their son.

Today, they woke up without him.

They’re still waiting for answers about how he died.

This is usually the point where a story fades.

The funeral is over.

The national media moves on.

The public’s attention shifts somewhere else.

Families are left carrying their grief while trying to navigate investigations, unanswered questions and a justice system that often moves much more slowly than public interest.

It shouldn’t work that way.

Nolan’s mother stood before family and friends and asked people to keep saying her son’s name.

That wasn’t just a request.

It was a reminder that justice depends on persistence.

We’ll continue following this story because accountability doesn’t expire when the funeral ends.

If new facts emerge, we’ll report them.

If difficult questions remain unanswered, we’ll keep asking them.

That’s the job.

DON’S TAKE: The funeral closed one chapter. It didn’t close the search for the truth.

RAPID FIRE

🍋 The worldwide travel warning remains in effect as the conflict in the Middle East continues, with U.S. officials urging Americans overseas to stay alert.

🍋 Canada is preparing its response to the latest round of U.S. tariffs as trade tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

🍋 Markets are watching oil prices closely as uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continues to ripple through the global economy.

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Lemon