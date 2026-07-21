Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
1h

I love your newsletter Don. I only wish the news didnt suck so big!

Reply
Share
Sherry Miller's avatar
Sherry Miller
36m

I believe there are more than 100 injured and possibly more than 19 dead in this war. This president wants the picture to look positive on himself regardless of the truth or it's impact to real lives. Say Nolan Wells name and keep it alive until we know the truth of why he was unalived. Something is afoot and Attorney Crump is the right one to find out! ESPN joins the ranks of others that make business decisions without good people decisions in front of it. BiBi should be arrested any place he goes. I think Mamdani should have the civic duty to arrest him if he shows up in NYC. I'm just saying.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture