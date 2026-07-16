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BREAKING: New Details in the Nolan Wells Case

Reports indicate that friends traveling back from Horn Island called for help after their boat began taking on water, adding another layer to an investigation that has captivated the nation.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jul 16, 2026

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