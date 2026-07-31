Friday, July 31

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Good morning.

I’ve been thinking about Nolan Wells’ parents this morning. Imagine waiting all these weeks, asking for answers, asking for transparency, wanting someone to tell you what happened to your son. And then the day finally comes when you may hear those answers.

We all say we want the truth. Of course we do. But sometimes the answers are the hardest part. They can bring relief. They can confirm your worst fears. They can answer one question and leave you with five more. No parent wants to sit in that room, but Nolan’s family is expected to meet with state officials today to hear the findings of the official autopsy.

Their attorney, Ben Crump, is scheduled to join us on Hot Topics at 10 this morning. We’ll ask him what he knows, what the family has been told and what, if anything, he can share. I hope today gives this family a little more clarity. I also know clarity doesn’t always bring comfort.

THE STATE AUTOPSY IS COMPLETE

The official autopsy on Nolan Wells has been completed, but the findings have not yet been made public. Today, Nolan’s family is expected to meet with state officials to review the report. After the investigation is complete, the autopsy and the rest of the case file will be presented to a grand jury, which will determine whether the evidence supports criminal charges. Prosecutors have emphasized that taking a case before a grand jury is standard procedure in suspicious or unexplained deaths and should not be interpreted as evidence that a crime has already been established.

The state report follows a private autopsy commissioned by Nolan’s family that listed both the cause and manner of death as undetermined pending further investigation. At the same time, investigators continue reviewing the distress call placed during the boat’s return from Horn Island, Nolan’s recovered cellphone and additional digital evidence, while the family’s legal team is pursuing records from several social media companies.

The investigation is slowly moving away from theories and toward evidence. That’s where it belongs. The evidence may support what some people already believe. It may completely change the conversation. That’s why we’ve said from the beginning that patience isn’t weakness. It’s part of getting to the truth.

DON’S TAKE: We all want answers. Sometimes the answers are the hardest part.

THREE FAMILIES. ONE QUESTION.

Standing beside the families of Nolan Wells, Daniel Erving and Tyler Smith this week, Ben Crump argued that these aren’t isolated tragedies. He believes they represent a troubling pattern: young Black men dying under disputed circumstances, followed by investigations their families believe moved too quickly toward accidental explanations while questions about the people who were there remained unanswered.

Daniel Erving disappeared after a fishing trip in Texas with two white friends. His body was recovered four days later, and his death was ruled an accidental drowning. Prosecutors later charged one of the young men with tampering with evidence, alleging he disposed of Daniel’s cellphone, hid clothing and deleted text messages instead of immediately calling for help. His family continues to push for murder charges.

In Kentucky, Tyler Smith died from a gunshot wound during a Fourth of July party. Police initially described the shooting as accidental, but investigators later charged another young man with tampering with physical evidence. Tyler’s family says that still doesn’t answer the most important question: How did their son die, and who should be held responsible?

Law enforcement agencies involved in these cases have defended their investigations. The families, however, continue asking whether every lead was followed before conclusions were reached.

DON’S TAKE: Every family deserves confidence that every possible question was asked before the investigation is over.

A MIRACLE AFTER 29 DAYS

The earthquakes that devastated Venezuela left thousands dead, thousands more missing and entire communities searching through rubble that has now become part of the landscape. No single rescue changes that reality. But every now and then, hope has a way of showing up anyway.

Rescuers found a small poodle named Beyli alive beneath the debris 29 days after the earthquakes. Weak, dehydrated and covered in dust, the dog survived beside the body of his owner’s grandmother until firefighters reached him. Veterinarians expect him to recover, and he’s now back with his 11-year-old owner, who lost both her mother and grandmother in the disaster.

Sometimes one small rescue doesn’t change the story. It changes the spirit of the people living through it. Watching firefighters give that little dog water reminded millions of people that even after unimaginable loss, life can still surprise you.

DON’S TAKE: Sometimes one small rescue gives an entire country permission to hope again.

OPRAH ISN’T ENDING A DREAM. SHE’S EXPANDING IT.

When news broke that Oprah Winfrey was closing the Leadership Academy for Girls she founded in South Africa, a lot of people saw the word closing and assumed something had gone wrong. That’s not what happened.

After nearly two decades, Oprah has decided to wind down the boarding school and shift those resources into scholarships that will help young women attend schools and universities across South Africa. Instead of investing in one campus, her foundation says the new model will allow it to support roughly twice as many students.

You know, sometimes we fall in love with buildings. We confuse them with the mission. But the mission was never the campus. The mission was educating young women and opening doors that had been closed for generations. If Oprah can help more girls by changing the model, then that’s not walking away from the dream. That’s finding a bigger way to fulfill it.

DON’S TAKE: Sometimes helping more people means letting go of something you built.

WHEN DOES AIRPORT SECURITY BECOME IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT?

The Transportation Security Administration is sharing more passenger information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, making it easier for immigration officials to identify some travelers with visa overstays before or during air travel.

The government says it’s another tool for enforcing immigration law. Critics argue it’s changing the role of airport security without much public discussion. People expect TSA to screen for weapons and other threats to aviation. They don’t necessarily expect that same checkpoint to become part of a broader immigration enforcement effort.

Whether you support the policy or oppose it, it’s worth asking where one mission ends and another begins. That’s a conversation the country is probably going to have a lot more of.

DON’S TAKE: Security works best when people understand what it’s protecting—and where the line is.

AS IF!

Some news just makes you smile.

Thirty years after Clueless became one of the defining comedies of the ‘90s, Alicia Silverstone is returning as Cher Horowitz in a new limited series for Paramount+. This time Cher isn’t worrying about high school. She’s the parent of a teenager, which somehow feels like exactly where life would have taken her.

Hollywood loves revisiting old favorites. Sometimes it’s because studios know familiar titles come with built-in audiences. Sometimes it’s because we all like visiting old friends every now and then. Whether this becomes another hit or not, one thing is certain: an entire generation is about to start saying, “As if!” all over again.

DON’S TAKE: Nostalgia gets people to show up. The story is what keeps them watching.

MAYBE WE’RE NOT SO DIFFERENT AFTER ALL

Scientists studying chimpanzees have found that when members of a group are frightened or under stress, they comfort one another by hugging, holding hands and staying close together. Those simple gestures appear to reduce stress and strengthen social bonds.

I love stories like this because they remind us that kindness isn’t some modern invention. Maybe the instinct to reach for another person’s hand when life gets hard has always been there. Maybe it’s older than language. Older than civilization. Maybe it’s part of who we’ve always been.

On a morning with so much heavy news, that’s a nice thought to hold onto.

DON’S TAKE: Maybe our greatest strength isn’t intelligence. Maybe it’s our ability to take care of one another.

LUCKY SLICES

Donna Mills is joining OnlyFans at 85. Reinvention doesn’t come with an age limit.

Love Is Blind is casting New York singles for the first time.

Lollapalooza kicks off today in Chicago with more than 170 artists performing through the weekend.

Todd Blanche’s attorney general nomination is facing resistance, and President Trump now says he may delay it until next year.

YOUR TURN

One question before you go.

What’s one answer you’ve been waiting for? And if you got it today, would it bring peace—or just another question?

Comment below. I read more of your comments than you probably think.

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