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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
1h

Thank you, Don. I can't wait to hear the autopsy reports as well. I can imagine how Nolan's parents must feel.

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Sherry Miller's avatar
Sherry Miller
1h

These answers are clutch your pearls moment. What is wrong with these young people where they felt hiding the evidence would save them. So amazing the dog stayed near its owner. I am so happy the pup helped its owner get help after the earthquake. ICE at the airport was a bad idea when TSA went on strike. Did we not see this coming. I liked the movie Clueless so it's coming back around for a new generation and maybe we need a new set of laughter.

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