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BREAKING: Nolan Wells Funeral Service

Today, we bring you live coverage of Nolan Wells' funeral as family, friends, and the community gather to honor his life.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jul 20, 2026

Thank you Jessica Talisman, MLS, Michelle D. Bernard, Susan Fusco-Fazio, Noble Blend, NaQuetta Speaks, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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