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MJ's avatar
MJ
4h

I'm waiting for someone, anyone, to act like a journalist and investigate/tell the truth about Mitch McConnell. They're intentionally waiting until it no longer matters (8/03). It screams, we think you're stupid, we DO lie, we are shady af, news is only what we deem it to be and you will accept it (all MSM and many others).

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Denzel's avatar
Denzel
4h

Just a little bit of clarity but that money is added to the 125,000: Tyler Perry, Al sharpton and Terrell Owens have all pledged money for answers to Nolan Wells sad passing

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