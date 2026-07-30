Thursday, July 30, 2026

WANNA BE LUCKY TODAY? START HERE.

Good morning.

I’ve been watching the clock this morning. Our show starts at 10. Ben Crump is expected to speak at noon about the Nolan Wells case. So by the time you read this, he may have already given an update. As I’m writing this, though, we’re still waiting.

Everybody wants answers. We do too. But the truth is, it takes as long as it takes. The answers come when they come. Like it or not, we’re all on the same timeline. So this morning, we’re going to do what we’ve done from the beginning: stick to the facts, tell you what we know, tell you what we don’t. We’ll hear what Ben Crump has to say. Then we’ll go from there.

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TODAY COULD CHANGE THE CONVERSATION

At noon today, Ben Crump is expected to speak on behalf of the Wells family. That’s the news this morning. Not what he might say. Not what someone on social media thinks he’s going to say. Not what anonymous sources are whispering. Just that, after weeks of waiting, the family’s attorney is expected to provide an update, and people are paying attention because they’re hoping it brings some clarity.

There’s not much value in trying to write tomorrow’s headline today. If today’s news conference answers questions, we’ll tell you what those answers are. If it raises new questions, we’ll tell you that too. And if everyone walks away still waiting for more information, we’ll tell you that honestly as well. That’s how this works.

While local authorities continue piecing together his final hours, the lack of definitive answers leaves a painful void for his family and the public. Dr. Benjamin Hudson is now offering a $50,000 reward for answers. He’s the father of Warren Hudson, who was with Nolan on July 4. Will that, along with the previously pledged $100,000 by Al Sharpton and Tyler Perry be enough to get answers?

DON’S TAKE: The fastest answer isn’t always the right one. The right answer is worth waiting for.

WHAT THE POLLS ARE REALLY SAYING

A new CNN poll says many Americans don’t believe President Trump is focused on the country’s biggest problems. The headline is about Trump, but the story is really about what people think matters most. They’re worried about grocery bills, mortgages, rent, insurance, child care and whether they can get ahead without falling further behind. That’s the conversation happening around kitchen tables, not inside campaign headquarters.

When people say a president isn’t focused on their biggest concerns, they’re saying something bigger than, “I don’t like his policies.” They’re saying, “I don’t think he sees my life.” That’s a dangerous place for any president to be because politics has a way of becoming its own universe. Washington starts talking to Washington while everyone else is trying to figure out how much a trip to the grocery store is going to cost this week.

DON’S TAKE: People don’t expect Washington to solve every problem. They do expect Washington to understand the ones they’re living with.

QUESTIONS… OR POLITICAL THEATER?

Anthony Fauci was back before Congress, and there are still legitimate questions about the government’s response to COVID. Americans deserve honest oversight. They deserve to know what worked, what didn’t and what should happen differently if we’re ever faced with another pandemic.

Too often, though, hearings become performances. Members deliver speeches instead of questions. Witnesses defend themselves instead of informing the public. Everyone leaves with the video clip they wanted, and the country is left wondering whether anyone actually learned anything. Oversight is supposed to uncover facts, not create content for social media.

DON’S TAKE: The best hearings change minds. The worst ones just feed algorithms.

THE FED KEEPS WAITING. SO DOES EVERYONE ELSE.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, which was widely expected. That doesn’t make the decision any less important for families waiting to buy a home, refinance a loan or finally see borrowing costs come down. Inflation may be easing, but monthly payments still feel very real.

The Fed’s job is to be patient. Families don’t always have that luxury. Every month rates stay high is another month someone postpones buying a house, expanding a business or making a financial decision because the numbers simply don’t work yet. Economic policy happens in meeting rooms. Its consequences show up at kitchen tables.

DON’S TAKE: Waiting may be good economics. It can still be hard on people.

THE EPSTEIN QUESTIONS AREN’T GOING AWAY

The Justice Department is still facing questions over its handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, and those questions aren’t disappearing just because officials want to move on. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche continues to defend the department’s decisions, but every new explanation seems to generate another round of skepticism from people who believe there are still unanswered questions.

Part of the problem is trust. Once people begin to think they’re not getting the full story, every statement is viewed through that lens. Fair or unfair, that’s the reality. Government institutions don’t just have to do the right thing—they have to convince the public they did. When confidence starts to erode, it’s much harder to rebuild than it is to lose.

DON’S TAKE: Transparency doesn’t guarantee people will like the answer. It does give them a reason to believe it.

SOMETIMES THE BEST STORY ISN’T THE LOUDEST ONE

Here’s one worth slowing down for.

While most of the headlines are about politics and conflict, communities across the country are still doing what they’ve always done—showing up for one another. Volunteers are rebuilding homes after storms. Neighbors are organizing food drives before they’re asked. Teachers are buying supplies for classrooms. None of it trends for very long, but it happens every single day.

Those stories rarely dominate cable news because they’re quiet. They don’t spark outrage. They don’t create endless debate panels. But they’re every bit as real as the political stories that fill our feeds, and I’d argue they’re just as important. They remind us that the country isn’t only what happens in Washington. It’s also what happens on your street.

DON’S TAKE: The loudest stories tell us what people are arguing about. The quieter ones remind us who we are.

TED LASSO IS COMING BACK. YES, REALLY.

One of television’s most optimistic shows is officially making another run, and if you’ve watched Ted Lasso, you probably understand why so many people are happy about it. In a television landscape built around antiheroes and cynicism, here’s a show that became wildly successful by believing kindness wasn’t weakness.

That doesn’t mean it ignored hard things. It dealt with grief, anxiety, failure and disappointment. It just refused to believe those things had to define people forever. Maybe that’s why the series connected with so many viewers. It wasn’t pretending the world was perfect. It was suggesting people could still choose to be decent anyway.

DON’S TAKE: We could use a few more stories that leave us feeling hopeful without pretending life is easy.

LUCKY SLICES

The market had another day of watching the Fed instead of reacting to it.

Americans are continuing to book late-summer travel despite higher prices.

Scientists are making encouraging progress on new treatments for several forms of cancer.

Today is National Cheesecake Day. I’m not telling you what to do… but I’m not not telling you either.

YOUR TURN

One question for you this morning:

What’s one thing you’re still waiting on in your own life—and what have you learned from the waiting?

Comment below. I read more of your comments than you probably think.

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