Friday, July 17, 2026

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Trump stood in the East Room Thursday night, flanked by the CIA director, the acting head of national intelligence, and the FBI director, and told the country China rigged the 2020 election. He asked Georgia’s Secretary of State to find him 11,780 votes to overturn that same election. He mails in his own ballot every year while pushing a bill to restrict how other Americans can vote. The man accusing this country of election fraud is the most documented election fraudster in modern American history.

Here’s who called it a lie first. His own guy. John Solomon, the conservative journalist Trump personally put in charge of digging up this “evidence,” stood in front of cameras after the speech and admitted the intelligence community has zero evidence any foreign power flipped a single vote in 2020, 2022 or 2024. Zero. Solomon has spent years pushing the China theory. His own task force couldn’t back it up, and he said so, on camera, the same night.

Eleven days before this speech, Trump fired every remaining commissioner at the Election Assistance Commission, the agency that sets the rules for how voting machines get certified before the midterms. Two Democrats fired by email. One Republican allowed to resign. Zero commissioners left to approve new standards before November.

He is not fighting election fraud. He is building the excuse for whatever happens in four months, and he is doing it in plain sight, with his own appointee correcting him before the sun came up.

Something good is going to happen to you today. I wholeheartedly believe that. Now here are your Lucky Seven. Not all of them are going to make you feel great. But you need to know them. Large coffee. Let’s go.

🍋 TRUMP’S OWN APPOINTEE ADMITTED THE ELECTION FRAUD SPEECH WAS EMPTY. THE SAME NIGHT HE GAVE IT.

Trump’s primetime address claimed newly declassified documents show China tried to interfere in 2020. John Solomon, the conservative journalist Trump appointed to run the declassification task force, told cameras afterward the intelligence community has “zero evidence that a foreign power flipped a vote in 2020, ’22 or ‘24.” He also directly walked back years of his own claims about Venezuela tampering with voting machines, saying flatly that didn’t happen either.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons put it directly: the only person who’s tried to steal an American election is Trump himself, when he called Georgia’s Secretary of State and asked him to “find” votes.

DHS also claimed 250,000 noncitizens are registered to vote across four states. Nevada’s own Secretary of State called the number “wildly speculative” and said DHS hasn’t shared any data to back it up.

DON’S TAKE He built an entire primetime speech around a claim his own hand-picked fact-finder debunked before midnight.

🍋 NOLAN WELLS. NEW AUDIO. A DIVIDED FAMILY OF FRIENDS. AND STILL NO CAUSE OF DEATH.

NBC News obtained audio of Nolan’s friends calling a private towing company from the water that day. “We’re sinking. Can you all please come?” The boat had engine trouble and headed back without him.

Ben Crump’s team met with the Jackson County DA this week, and the case will now go to a grand jury once the sheriff’s investigation is complete. Standard procedure, Crump said, not a signal either way.

Christine Wonsley has said publicly that the sheriff’s early talk of an accidental drowning “made both me and his father uncomfortable.” She and Elmore had Nolan’s body flown to Washington, DC for an independent autopsy specifically because they wanted a doctor with no ties to Mississippi law enforcement. “It is not adding up,” Crump said.

A friend called the Coast Guard at 11 p.m. on July 4th. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t request Coast Guard assistance until around noon the next day.

DON’S TAKE Thirteen hours between a friend’s 911 call and the sheriff asking the Coast Guard for help. Somebody needs to explain that gap before anybody explains anything else.

🍋 SUSAN COLLINS CHAIRS THE COMMITTEE THAT FUNDS ICE. NOW ICE KILLED A MAN IN HER OWN STATE, AND SHE’S THE ONE ASKING FOR ANSWERS.

Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old Colombian national, was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Biddeford, Maine on Monday. DHS said the agent was “fearing for public safety” when he fired. Sen. Angus King said Mullin told him Guerrero was not even the target of the warrant.

Collins, a Republican up for reelection in a state Trump lost by seven points, personally called DHS Secretary Mullin and asked him to halt all non-urgent vehicle stops. Mullin agreed. ICE has now paused most vehicle stops nationwide.

Collins also pointed out the agent had no body camera, despite $20 million she personally negotiated into a DHS funding bill in January specifically to get cameras onto agents. That funding became law in April. The cameras still aren’t out.

This is the second fatal ICE shooting in six days. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed in Houston last week, also reportedly not the actual target of the operation.

DON’S TAKE She wrote the check that funds ICE and negotiated the money for body cameras herself, and neither one stopped a man from dying in her own state with no camera running. That’s a record she now has to answer for.

🍋 CNBC RANKED THE 10 WORST STATES TO LIVE IN. ALL TEN VOTED FOR TRUMP. CONSERVATIVES ARE FURIOUS THE CRITERIA INCLUDED CIVIL RIGHTS.

Tennessee finished dead last with a score of 64 out of 290, cited for one of the highest violent crime rates in the country and a law requiring transgender people to use bathrooms matching their sex at birth. Texas, Georgia, Louisiana and Alabama all made the bottom ten too, dinged for healthcare access, worker protections, and civil rights laws.

Conservative commentators and Republican governors pushed back hard, pointing to population growth in these states as proof the list is biased. Fox host Laura Ingraham called it a “blatant effort to denigrate more conservative states.”

Nobody’s disputing the actual numbers. Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the country. Louisiana has the nation’s fifth-highest violent crime rate. Tennessee has the third-highest drug death rate. The pushback isn’t about whether those numbers are true. It’s about whether they should count as bad.

DON’S TAKE People are free to move wherever they want. But don’t call it a compliment when a state gets ranked worst for civil rights and healthcare and then brag about the population growth like the two things aren’t connected.

🍋 A FLORIDA LAWMAKER REPRESENTED HIMSELF IN A SEXUAL HARASSMENT TRIAL. HE GOT CAUGHT TEXTING DURING HIS OWN CLOSING ARGUMENT.

A Leon County jury found Florida State Rep. Fabian Basabe liable for sexual harassment, battery and defamation Wednesday, awarding $450,000 in damages to former staffers Nicolas Frevola and Jacob Cutbirth. Frevola said Basabe slapped him in the face and on the buttocks in two separate incidents. Cutbirth said Basabe tried to kiss him before hiring him as an intern a month later.

Basabe, who never attended law school, represented himself. During closing arguments, he was repeatedly spotted texting on his phone and at one point said he’d accidentally deleted an entire page of his notes.

Basabe pointed to four prior investigations and ethics proceedings that found no substantiated misconduct. A civil jury just reached a different conclusion after hearing the actual evidence, including texts and photos.

DON’S TAKE Four investigations cleared him. Twelve jurors who actually heard the evidence didn’t. That’s the difference between an internal review and a trial.

🍋 JASON COLLINS GOT A POSTHUMOUS COURAGE AWARD AT THE ESPYS. SO DID A COAST GUARD SWIMMER WHO PULLED PEOPLE OUT OF A FLOOD.

The 2026 ESPYS aired Wednesday night from Lincoln Center in New York, hosted by Marcello Hernández with performances from De La Soul, Ghostface Killah and Slick Rick. Former NBA player Jason Collins, the first openly gay active player in a major American men’s sports league, received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage posthumously. Former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan received the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

DON’S TAKE A night built to celebrate athletes ended up honoring a man who came out when it was genuinely dangerous to and a swimmer who pulled strangers out of the water. That’s a good night.

🍋 HUNTER BIDEN TOLD TRUMP TO GO F* HIMSELF. IN THOSE WORDS. AND HE’S NOT SORRY.

In a VladTV interview, Hunter Biden was asked what he’d say if Trump were sitting next to him. “I would tell him to go f*** his miserable self, that’s what I would tell him. And please leave.” He pointed to a decade of Trump publicly attacking him and his father, including the moment Trump hung a portrait mocking Joe Biden’s autopen use on the White House colonnade. “What kind of man would I be if I didn’t tell him to go f*** himself?”

Earlier this month he also mocked Trump on X for claiming credit on ending the Iran war multiple times, sarcastically nominating him for a Nobel Peace Prize for having “ended the same war so many times.”

Breaking news. OK not breaking news but definitely interesting.I’m sitting down with Hunter Biden myself. Interview drops soon. I don’t know exactly what he’s going to say to me and to Lemon Nation, but based on everything you just read, I have a pretty good guess it won’t be quiet.

DON’S TAKE Say what you want about the delivery. The man’s not wrong about the decade.

RAPID FIRE

🍋 Michelle Obama danced with fans and gave out hugs at a Vineyard Icon Foundation event at Norman’s restaurant in Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard, in a video posted Wednesday. Barack was nowhere in sight, but she didn’t need him to have a good time.

🍋 Morgan Freeman, 89, drops his first-ever album August 7. “Symphonic Blues Experience” traces a century of blues history with Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’ and Shemekia Copeland. He helped open a blues club in Clarksdale, Mississippi 25 years ago. This one’s personal for him.

NO BILLIONAIRE OWNS THIS. YOU DO.

I told you at the top. No billionaires, no corporate overlords, just you and me. This is what that actually looks like.

Nobody signed off on a single word of that but me. No owner. No board. No billionaire deciding what you are allowed to know. That is the whole point of this thing, and it stays alive because you keep it alive.

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Something good is going to happen to you today.

Stay lucky.

Lemon