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Karen Marcus's avatar
Karen Marcus
5h

Don, thanks again for another great newsletter! I look forward to each!🍋🍋🍋

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Tracy Kohlbeck's avatar
Tracy Kohlbeck
5h

Would you please drop a reminder about Morgan Freeman's release closer to the date? I'd LOVE to hear that one! Thanks for so much great news this morning.

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