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BREAKING: Trump's Justice Department Indicts James Comey...AGAIN!

Former FBI Director James Comey is being indicted again… this time over a social media post that said "8647" in reference to Donald Trump.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 28, 2026

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