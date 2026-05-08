Canvas Gets Hacked: Final Grades Might Not Be The Only Thing Getting Exposed

What kind of data do they have on me and how are they going to use it?

That’s the question Charlie a student at Georgetown University was left sitting with after what happened inside Canvas this week

And if you’re a student or a parent you need to pay attention to this

Canvas is the system colleges and schools use for everything now assignments grades messages between students and professors It’s basically the digital backbone of student life

And according to reporting and security disclosures hackers linked to a group called ShinyHunters are believed to have breached the company behind it Instructure and accessed sensitive data tied to users across schools

We’re talking names email addresses student IDs and in some cases messages between students and professors

Not the kind of information you want floating around anywhere outside a protected system

Charlie remembers what it looked like when he logged in

“I thought it was pretty crazy So I went on to log on and there you go It’s a big black and red ‘you’ve been hacked’ message from Shiny Hunters”

Now here’s the important part that often gets lost in the noise

Students weren’t individually targeted with ransom demands

Instead the hackers allegedly hit the system itself the platform schools rely on and then used stolen data as leverage in an extortion attempt aimed at the company and institutions behind it

And that’s what makes this bigger than just one campus or one login screen

The group has claimed the breach could touch data connected to thousands of schools and honestly that’s a big number still being verified

Including elite universities like University of Pennsylvania.

Nine thousand schools!

That’s a big number

We’ve built the entire academic experience inside centralized systems like Canvas Students don’t get to opt out Everything lives there coursework communication records personal data

And when those systems are compromised students and parents are left with the same uncomfortable question

What exactly was taken and who has it now

This isn’t the first cyber incident tied to large scale education platforms and it probably won’t be the last

But each time it happens it exposes the same reality schools are collecting more and more sensitive data while security failures get handled after the fact

Charlie says a pop up warning stopped him from clicking anything further But that moment still sticks

Because once you realize how much of your academic life lives inside one system you can’t unsee how vulnerable that really is

Click on the link to see Charlie’s full interview or read the full transcript below, and learn exactly what he saw and how it felt in real time and what students are now worried about in the aftermath of the breach.

FULL TRANSCRIPT OF CHARLIE INTERVIEW

Hey, Charlie, so I appreciate you joining us.

I would imagine that when you found out that you were one of the people involved in this whole Canvas hack, it really freaked you out. What happened?

Yeah. So I mean, I’m studying for an exam that’s tomorrow at twelve thirty and I got a text in one of my group chats of a screenshot of their Canvas. I thought it was pretty crazy. So I went on to log on and there you go. It’s a big black and red “you’ve been hacked” message from Shiny Hunters.

And it’s kind of freaky because, I mean, there’s a link there and me being kind of dumb copied and pasted it and thank God there was a pop-up that blocked me from going to that site, but it was pretty scary. And after that red and black pop-up my next thought was, okay, I have a final in two days. When is this gonna come back online? I have to get a lot of stuff done. And yeah, it was pretty honestly kind of stressful, but also freaky because I was like what data do they have and are they still gonna use me as leverage against the school? Yeah, it was pretty scary.

How did you get it resolved? Like in the time first I’m gonna ask you, how did you get it resolved? Is it resolved?

So it’s been resolved. It was I think like an hour ago they just sent out an all clear email from Georgetown. And so I think what Georgetown did was they took the step preemptively to disable the login button on the Georgetown Canvas page so that even if you wanted to log on it wasn’t allowed. It was blocked in the code.

So that just prevented any users from continuing to try to access it. But yeah, it’s since been resolved and now I can go back on. But there’s still a lot of warnings. Like they said not to click any embedded links in Canvas that appear to be fishy or new that weren’t there previously.

So do you know any people who were affected? Because apparently a lot of students didn’t. So lucky to have a pop-up button that said no.

Yeah, pretty much all of my friends at Georgetown were affected, so no one could go on until an hour ago today. And then I was just chatting with some of my friends before this asking them if they’d also been affected. And they go to Vanderbilt and UT and thank God they don’t actually have finals now. Their graduations are today, but they also logged in and saw the same message. So I think it affected almost every school in the country.

Thankfully most of my friends are seniors, so they don’t have finals right now. So their Canvases aren’t as important to them, but they were still affected.

So everything pretty much about you is in that Canvas, right? They know about your grades, your college records possibly. I’m not exactly sure, but there’s a lot of personal information in there that people can be able to make use of.

Yeah, it’s pretty scary. I mean, I’ve been using Canvas since I was in middle school. So I mean I would assume because it’s connected to my name, you could essentially — I mean going back to COVID, we used to have to scan our rooms when we were in online school. They could potentially see an online scan of my room from when they used that test proctoring software.

So it’s kind of crazy to think of all the data that’s been in there purely based off the length of time I’ve been using Canvas. So that’s also a thing that’s kind of freaky.

But still, you said you got that pop-up, but you had no idea for a while, right?

No. I mean again, I’m studying for an exam right now. So the second I refreshed my Canvas page, it appeared. And so I found out pretty immediately once they took over the Georgetown system. But it seemed like it was a pretty gradual overtake of all the different universities.

Well, I mean you didn’t know. You said there was a time when you weren’t sure if your information had been hacked totally or if you were going to be used as leverage against your school.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. You weren’t exactly one hundred percent sure until not long ago.

Correct. Yeah. So I mean there was a link at the bottom of the pop-up. I mean the pop-ups are all over the internet right now. But there was a link that you could see, like the affected logs, that took you to a website. And if I didn’t have a privacy protector on my browser, I would have gone straight to that website and more of my information compromised.

So have you been one hundred percent cleared that they didn’t get anything or nothing will happen?

From what I know, I mean I have no idea. I know that Georgetown assumes that they’ve patched all of the security breaches, but to my knowledge they haven’t made it all clear as to what information has been stolen, if any.

I wonder if students or parents are worried that if they can hack this — because this is something that should be highly protected, especially that it involves so many people, millions of people — I wonder if there’s a concern by students and parents like, wait a minute, we thought our data was protected and I’m not sure about actually using this particular system anymore.

Yeah. I mean even in the conversations I’ve had with other students, some of them have been kind of nonchalant about, oh well, I don’t really care if these hackers see what grade I got on my economics exam freshman year.

But I think as the conversation progressed, we realized again we’ve used Canvas for so long and they have videos of us in our houses. All this stuff could be potentially out there and sold on the dark web. And just kind of how close to home this hits because it’s something that we use almost every day as a student.

And just the vast amount of information that goes through that app is kind of daunting.

You talk to your parents?

I have. They were kind of just like hopefully this gets through before you have to take a final. I mean obviously my information is critical, but also getting a good grade in an exam matters to them. So they were a little freaked out about my information, but they assumed Georgetown would take care of it and that I need to find other methods to continue studying.

Any advice for students and parents?

I think just be wary and don’t click on any suspicious links. You can always be phished through a million different ways. And that’s honestly something either at least an email that you get that you least suspect from a teacher could be a phishing email.

So I think just following the guidelines of what your school has been putting out, what the information officers are putting out at your school, is probably best practice.

Yeah. And look, when you say that, because if you get an email that says your grades are in or new information about your exam or something, I mean you are — it makes you more likely to click on something like that.

A hundred percent. If I was like okay, my final grades just dropped — and I mean obviously every student is very interested to see what they got in a final and how that will impact their final grade — they’re extremely more likely to click on a suspicious link and stuff like that.

Which then can be used down the line as saying, hey, we have access to Charlie Major’s Canvas information. We can use this to blackmail a school like Georgetown. It’s kind of very crazy.

I wonder if — well first of all, do you have friends from other schools that were affected too?

Yeah. I have friends from Texas, Duke, Vanderbilt, all affected.

But so you don’t know then. I mean how are you going to know in the future if it’s really Canvas or your professor or something? How are you going to figure that out?

I mean I think honestly it’s just kind of like — thank God I’m a senior and it’s this stuff. I’m kind of senioritis, so I’m not caring as much about all the communications from the school.

But I mean I really don’t know how you would know other than if you get a pop-up from say like a McAfee that’s saying hey, your information was found on the dark web. I really don’t know how you would know.

Yeah, that’s a conundrum. Don’t click on anything. I think that’s the advice.

Charlie, good luck. Thank you for speaking to us and I hope none of your information is still out there. But good luck to you and congratulations on graduating. I hope you get an A.

Thank you. Thank you very much, Charlie. All right now don’t hang up yet, okay? Hang on.