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Capitol In Crisis: Don Live on the Scene In Washington D.C.

Don is coming to you live from Washington, D.C. after spending the day speaking directly with lawmakers and insiders to get a real pulse on what’s happening behind the scenes.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 23, 2026

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Amy Gabrielle, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Dee Batiste, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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