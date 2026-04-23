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Capitol In Crisis: Don Live on the Scene In Washington D.C.
Don is coming to you live from Washington, D.C. after spending the day speaking directly with lawmakers and insiders to get a real pulse on what’s happening behind the scenes.
Apr 23, 2026
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