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Chelsea Handler & Sheryl Underwood on The Kevin Hart Roast!

The recent roast of Kevin Hart has been stirring some controversy. Critics say the event crossed the line into vulgarity, sexism, and racism, while others argue that nothing should be off-limits.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 12, 2026

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