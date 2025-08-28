The famine in Gaza is not an act of God. It is man made. It is engineered. And we are watching it happen in real time.

UN experts have declared famine conditions in Gaza City. Half a million people are already trapped in hunger, with more at risk if food, water, health care, and sanitation are not restored. Children’s bodies, skeletal and starved, testify to what the world already knows. Yet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells us not to believe our eyes. His ministers insist the metrics are rigged, the reports are biased, the images are staged. They accuse the world of smearing Israel while the bones of children press through their skin.

This is not confusion. It is gaslighting. A deliberate assault on reality itself.

Israel had the world’s sympathy after October 7. They could have chosen justice. They could have chosen proportionality. Instead Netanyahu mistook sympathy for permission. He mistook solidarity for silence. And in doing so, he squandered the moral high ground. What began as defense curdled into vengeance. What began as grief hardened into cruelty.

The truth is plain. Gaza was already an open air prison before this war. Sealed borders. Blocked goods. Families trapped for generations. Under international law Gaza and the West Bank are occupied territories. Layered on top of that are decades of settlement expansion and unlawful annexation, carving up land that was not Israel’s to take. The map itself is a wound.

Now famine has been added to the siege. Hospitals reduced to rubble. Aid convoys struck. More than 100 journalists killed, the highest toll in any modern conflict, silencing the witnesses who could testify to the truth. And every time the refrain is the same: a tragic mistake. But mistakes that repeat are not mistakes. They are policy.

And when officials deny what is in front of our faces, they sound not unlike Donald Trump. Do not trust your eyes. Do not trust your ears. Do not trust your mind. Reality becomes whatever the strong man declares, and any dissent is branded as treachery.

We must refuse the trap. Criticizing Israel, its government, and its military is not antisemitism. To pretend otherwise is dishonest. The dignity and safety of Jewish people do not depend on the starvation of Palestinian children. The fight against antisemitism does not require the erasure of Palestinian life.

Yes, Hamas bears responsibility for October 7. Yes, the hostages must come home. But none of that grants the right to starve a people, to silence the press, to grind truth itself into dust. Self defense is not a blank check. It does not include collective punishment. It does not include engineered famine. It does not include making a mother choose between a sniper’s line and a sack of flour.

And let us speak this plainly: The world’s highest court has already said the risk of genocide is plausible. We may be living inside that word whether politicians dare to say it or not.

Do not tell us there is no famine. Do not tell us the skeletal children are props. Do not tell us that demanding life makes us hateful. People are dying. Reality is dying with them. And if we accept the lie, then the lie becomes the world.