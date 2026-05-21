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Colbert Canceled, DC Officers Sue the Government & GOP Pushes Back on Slush Fund
Tonight marks the end of an era as Stephen Colbert signs off for his final show. But don’t cry for him, cry for the first amendment.
May 21, 2026
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