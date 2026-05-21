Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Colbert Canceled, DC Officers Sue the Government & GOP Pushes Back on Slush Fund

Tonight marks the end of an era as Stephen Colbert signs off for his final show. But don’t cry for him, cry for the first amendment.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 21, 2026

Thank you Ahmed Baba, Evan Blaise Walsh, Dr. Shively Smith, Dannys, Judith Evans, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture