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Could Donald Trump Be Gay?!

After years of hearing Donald Trump gush about men's physiques, Arnold Palmer's anatomy, and a seemingly endless parade of very gay-adjacent comments, one question inevitably comes up.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jun 24, 2026

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