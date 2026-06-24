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Could Donald Trump Be Gay?!
After years of hearing Donald Trump gush about men's physiques, Arnold Palmer's anatomy, and a seemingly endless parade of very gay-adjacent comments, one question inevitably comes up.
Jun 24, 2026
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