Donald Trump’s favorite word is “tariffs.” Yes, I mean that literally.

“I always say ‘tariffs’ is the most beautiful word to me in the dictionary,” the president declared at a rally just hours after his inauguration in January. “Because tariffs are going to make us rich as hell.”

At an event in Chicago last year, he said it again, louder and prouder: “It’s my favorite word. It needs a public-relations firm to help it, but to me it’s the most beautiful word.” To Trump, “tariffs” is a magic spell. Say it and the world bends. Whisper it and the economy obeys. It’s the sound of money, power, punishment, all rolled into two syllables of pure delusion.

This past week that delusion turned into a full-blown diplomatic crisis. It started with something so small it’s almost comical. Ontario aired a one-minute television ad quoting Ronald Reagan on the dangers of tariffs. That’s it. A polite, historical reminder. And Donald Trump, the man who never met a mirror he didn’t worship, saw it, pouted, and declared economic war on our closest ally. He called the ad “fake,” accused Canada of interfering with U.S. courts, and then, with a flick of his tiny pen, ended all trade negotiations.

A grown man, in possession of the world’s largest economy, threw a fit over a commercial. He reduced decades of trade history to a tantrum. Supply chains stretched across the continent, industries built on trust, billions in annual commerce—none of that mattered. The only thing that mattered was that he’d been mocked. And like every petty tyrant before him, he confused his pride for patriotism.

Why was Canada even talking about tariffs? Because the Orange God King has been dragging their economy through the mud since February. That’s when he slapped a 25 percent tariff on most Canadian goods, blaming them for the fentanyl crisis and our trade deficit in the same breath, a lie wrapped in nonsense sold as strategy. Canada hit back and the spiral began. By March both sides were bleeding billions. For a brief moment he paused, just long enough to take credit for it, then cranked the rate up to 35 percent in July, claiming “continued inaction.”

Now the result is chaos. Companies can’t plan. Families can’t afford groceries. Farmers can’t sell their crops. Inflation is back on the rise. And yet Trump keeps calling it winning. Because tariffs make him feel powerful. They make him feel like he’s doing something, like he’s punishing someone, controlling something, fixing something, when all he’s really doing is setting fire to the floor and calling it warmth. They don’t fix anything. They don’t lower costs. They don’t rebuild industries. They don’t make America great again. They just make him feel tall.

And while he plays emperor with the economy, millions of Americans are paying the price. Forty-two million people are losing food assistance as the shutdown grinds into November. Mothers are skipping meals so their children can eat. Air-traffic controllers are walking off the job, flights are being canceled, and small businesses are closing their doors because their supply chains and their hope have collapsed. The administration has refused to release emergency SNAP funds, and more than two dozen states are suing to get that lifeline restored.

Even the Senate, weary of his chaos, is beginning to push back. This week a bipartisan majority, 52 to 48, voted to overturn Trump’s 50 percent tariff on Brazilian goods. Five Republicans broke ranks to defy J.D. Vance’s warning that doing so would “strip the president of his leverage.” Think about that. A Senate that’s been cowed and corrupted for years finally stood up, not for principle, but because even they’re tired of cleaning up after his tantrums.

This is what happens when a government becomes a stage for one man’s insecurities. This is what it looks like when ego replaces empathy. This is the essence of Trump’s rule, performative fury disguised as policy. Every outburst is theater. Every punishment is projection. Every crisis is a mirror he’s trying to break because he doesn’t like the reflection.

The man is not a leader. He’s a child, loud, insecure, desperate to be loved by a country he keeps breaking. Tariffs aren’t magic. They’re taxes. They’re blunt, self-inflicted wounds that bruise the working class and strain our allies. But for Donald Trump, the word itself is enough. He doesn’t love tariffs. He loves the sound of his own tantrums.

Author’s note: Written in the days after the October 2025 shutdown, as forty-two million Americans faced the loss of food assistance while the president picked fights with Canada and Brazil over television ads and tariffs.