The Don Lemon Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MargaretPacL's avatar
MargaretPacL
2hEdited

What must he see when he looks in the mirror. Does he see the saggy skin, the mottled orange make up, you can see the negligent skin with cavernous pores where the orange paste pools. Does he see the delusional eyes, the vacant eyes, asking why doesn't everyone love me. Does he have moments of laying on the ground in the fetal position crying, then thinking of ways he can punish the American people with cutting off the money that feeds Americans. The crybaby must feed on cruelty, because the American people will not tolerate these tantrums.

Great title Don. The crybaby in our white house.

Mary Trump has given great insight about Trump's mind. I have found her clinical evaluations interesting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Agent#99's avatar
Agent#99
14m

Tariffs=Taxes. Period. Short and not so sweet. He likes dropping the stock market, buying in with all of his oligarchy friends, and then he tacos out to send the market up, so they all make $. I have no tears and no time for a "dear leader" who wrecks people's lives, treads on democracy, and stamps out due process. Maybe he can sing, "Don't cry for me, Argentina" and his newly adopted, bought and paid for country will listen to him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Don Lemon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture