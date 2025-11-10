I wanted to get on last night and talk about this in real time but I’ve learned to take a breath before speaking from anger. I wanted to think, to process, and come to you this morning with a clear head.

Senate Democrats Who voted with Republicans to re-open the government

After reading the headlines, watching the spin, and hearing the excuses from Washington, I feel the same way I did last night. Democrats caved. And people should be furious.

Yesterday I was traveling. My flight was delayed three hours before I even got on the plane and then we sat on the runway. During that long stretch of waiting, I met the people who actually keep this country running — the TSA agents, the baggage handlers, the men who show up day after day through this shutdown.

One young man told me it’s been rough. “Fewer of us are showing up now,” he said. “People are tired. But somebody’s gotta do it.” The other man told me he was about to miss his third paycheck and he said it softly, like he didn’t want to hear himself say it.

At one point I asked one of them if I could give him a tip just to say thank you. He looked like he wanted to take it. But then he glanced up at the cameras in the security area, took a breath, and said quietly, “Nah, man. I can’t.” I wanted to hand it to him anyway, but I didn’t want to put his job at risk.

That moment stayed with me because that’s what this shutdown really looked like: hardworking people doing their jobs while Washington played games.

So yes, I understand why people wanted this to end. But that’s what makes this decision even harder to swallow. After thirty-nine days of pain, after weeks of workers struggling, after poll after poll showed that the public was with them, Senate Democrats folded. They walked away from a fight they were winning.

They accepted the same deal Republicans were offering before this entire shutdown began. A short-term funding patch, a promise of a future vote on healthcare tax credits, but no guarantee. No reform. No real protection for the families who could lose coverage when those credits expire.

And while they were negotiating away their leverage, Donald Trump was expanding his ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, throwing a Great Gatsby themed party, and flying low over the Washington Commanders game in his private jet.

The contrast couldn’t be clearer. Federal workers were standing in line at food banks while the President of the United States was throwing parties under chandeliers. This is not a policy difference. It’s a moral divide.

People are tired of watching this man perform excess while others perform survival. And they’re tired of watching Democrats play it safe while the other side plays dirty. You can’t beat chaos with caution.

Democrats had leverage. They had the American people behind them. They had the moral high ground. But when the moment came to use it, to show the country that empathy can also have a backbone, they flinched. They said, “Let’s reopen government now and deal with the rest later.” But later never comes.

Not in Trump’s America. Not with this kind of politics. Because later is how the powerful stall justice. It’s how they run out the clock on accountability. And Democrats just played right into it.

I don’t believe anyone wanted people to suffer. I don’t think anyone wanted this shutdown to last another day. But leadership isn’t about avoiding pain. It’s about giving it purpose.

If those healthcare credits expire, people’s costs will go up. Families will lose coverage. Some will die because they can’t afford care. That’s not a headline. That’s life and death.

Meanwhile the people I met yesterday, those two men at the airport, they held the line. They showed up. They kept this country moving. Their leaders didn’t.

That’s the truth. And that’s why people are so frustrated. Because every time the party that promises to fight for working Americans gets scared of a bad headline, they lose more than a negotiation. They lose trust.

And let me say something else. I’ve been watching Democrats and journalists all morning congratulating themselves for doing the “right thing,” calling this compromise “responsible.” They sound proud of themselves, but they are so out of touch with the streets. They need to get out there and talk to the folks — the real working-class people who are living this authoritarian nightmare — not the political insiders and apparatchiks who text each other all day and appear on every cable news panel.

This isn’t 1992. It isn’t even 2009 or 2012 or 2020. Respectability politics is dead. The people who still think this way are either watching too many cable news circular firing squads or still using dial-up internet. Outdated. Outmoded. Outpaced. Out of date. Out of style. Out of their minds.

Yes, the government will reopen. Checks will go out. Flights will run on time again. But the moral damage, the disappointment, the fatigue, that’s not going anywhere.

Because this wasn’t about reopening the government. It was about reopening the question of who still has the backbone to lead. And right now, that answer isn’t nearly as clear as it should be.