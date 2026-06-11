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D.L. Hughley on Trump, the Knicks & the Karmelo Anthony Case

We're taking a closer look at the case of Karmelo Anthony and the difficult conversations it raises about race, justice, and the policies that continue to shape outcomes in America's legal system.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jun 11, 2026

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