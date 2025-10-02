Don Lemon and Ahmed Baba live on the state of the world and where we go next

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript98114Don Lemon and Ahmed Baba live on the state of the world and where we go nextA recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon Lemon and Ahmed BabaOct 02, 202598114ShareTranscriptGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonAhmed BabaRecent PostsLemon LIVE at 5 | Shutdown Showdown! Anthony "Mooch" Scaramucci UNFILTERED!18 hrs ago • Don LemonDon Lemon and Mike Nellis live on the government shut down/shakedown. Now what?!23 hrs ago • Don Lemon and Mike NellisHOT TOPICS | Government SHUTDOWN! - October 1st, 2025Oct 1 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Government Shutdown & Trump's "War From Within" - September 30th, 2025Sep 30 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | America in Crisis: Shutdown, Shootings & Pure Chaos - September 30th, 2025Sep 30 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Looming Government Shutdown, Mass Shootings & Trump's Attempt to Send Troops to PortlandSep 29 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Yet Another Shooting! White Men...Are You Okay?! - September 29th, 2025Sep 29 • Don Lemon