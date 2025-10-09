Don lemon and Ahmed Baba on the possible cease-fire in Gaza and other happenings in the world

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript113210Don lemon and Ahmed Baba on the possible cease-fire in Gaza and other happenings in the worldA recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon Lemon and Ahmed BabaOct 09, 2025113210ShareTranscriptGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonAhmed BabaRecent PostsHOT TOPICS | TDS: Trump Dementia Syndrome - October 9th, 20253 hrs ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | D.L. Hughley DESTROYS MAGA Hypocrites! - October 8th, 202522 hrs ago • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Must Watch: BREAKING NEWS! - October 8th, 2025Oct 8 • Don LemonDon Lemon and Mike Nellis discuss the ways of the world. And the world is crazy AF!!Oct 8 • Don Lemon and Mike NellisLemon LIVE at 5 | MAGA & Trump Don't Give a F About You! - October 7th, 2025Oct 7 • Don LemonDon Lemon and Michael Cohen are alive with the Lemon Cohen reportOct 7 • Don Lemon and Michael CohenHOT TOPICS | Leader Hakeem Jeffries LIVE on Holding the Line Against Trump & MAGA - October 7th, 2025Oct 7 • Don Lemon