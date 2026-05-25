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Don Lemon and Kara Swisher Go Head-to-Head on the State of Media

Don sits down with Kara Swisher for a brutally honest conversation about the state of media, the rise of independent journalism, and how Don ended up forging his own path outside of corporate news.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 25, 2026

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