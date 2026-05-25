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Don Lemon and Kara Swisher Go Head-to-Head on the State of Media
Don sits down with Kara Swisher for a brutally honest conversation about the state of media, the rise of independent journalism, and how Don ended up forging his own path outside of corporate news.
May 25, 2026
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