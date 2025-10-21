Don Lemon and Michael Cohen for the Lemon Cohen report. Why is the White House being demolished?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript259936Don Lemon and Michael Cohen for the Lemon Cohen report. Why is the White House being demolished?A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon Lemon and Michael CohenOct 21, 2025259936ShareTranscriptGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonMichael CohenWrites Michael Cohen SubscribeRecent PostsLemon LIVE at 5 | Breaking: New Epstein Bombshell! With @TaraPalmeri - October 21st, 20255 hrs ago • Don Lemon and Tara PalmeriHOT TOPICS | This Is A Shutdown Teardown! - October 21st, 202510 hrs ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Trump Destroys Everything! - October 20th, 202516 hrs ago • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Donald Trump $h!ts On America! - October 20th, 2025Oct 20 • Don LemonNO KINGS DAY 2.0: Joy Reid, Don Lemon & Jim Acosta Are Back!Oct 19 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Ice Agent Arrested! - October 17th, 2025Oct 18 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | BREAKING LIVE: John Bolton Indicted! - October 17th, 2025Oct 17 • Don Lemon