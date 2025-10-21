The Don Lemon Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9
36

Don Lemon and Michael Cohen for the Lemon Cohen report. Why is the White House being demolished?

A recording from Don Lemon's live video
Don Lemon's avatar
Michael Cohen's avatar
Don Lemon
and
Michael Cohen
Oct 21, 2025
9
36
Share
Transcript
Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Don Lemon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture