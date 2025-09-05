Don Lemon LIVE At Cracker Barrel!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript110328Don Lemon LIVE At Cracker Barrel!A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon LemonSep 05, 2025110328ShareTranscriptThank you Linda Roberta Hibbs, Angie T, Judith Evans, Tope Eletu, Michael Catlett, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsLemon LIVE at 5 | DON LIVE ON THE SCENE: Wes Moore Announcement! - September 5th, 202512 hrs ago • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Bad News For Trump: Jobs Report DISASTER! - September 5th, 202516 hrs ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | RFK Jr., Donald Trump, & America's Health Crisis - September 4th, 2025Sep 4 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | DON LIVE ON THE SCENE: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries EXCLUSIVE! - September 4th, 2025Sep 4 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | DON LIVE ON THE SCENE: America In Crisis! - September 3rd, 2025Sep 3 • Don LemonRep. Sarah McBride LIVE On The Don Lemon ShowSep 3 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | DON LIVE ON THE SCENE: Epstein Survivors Speak Out! - September 3rd, 2025Sep 3 • Don Lemon