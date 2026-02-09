Don Lemon Speech at the HRC New York Dinner | 2026

Journalist Don Lemon made a surprise appearance at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2026 Greater New York dinner and delivered an emotional speech about the attacks on journalistic freedom and the need for solidarity in these perilous times.



The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where every member of the LGBTQ+ family has the freedom to live their truth without fear, and with equality under the law. We empower our 3.6 million members and supporters to mobilize against attacks on the most marginalized people in our community.