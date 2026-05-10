FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MAY 10, 2026

MEDIA CONTACT: info@donlemon.com

WHILE LEGACY MEDIA CONTRACTS, DON LEMON'S INDEPENDENT NETWORK SURPASSES 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS AND EXPANDS TEAM AND ITS EDITORIAL VOICE WITH A DAILY SUBSTACK NEWSLETTER AHEAD OF 2026 MIDTERMS

Douglas Robins Named Director of Operations; Daniel Grimes Joins as Washington, D.C. Correspondent; Founding Senior Producer Nikki Machrone Promoted to Executive Producer; Founding Technical Director Andy Myers Promoted to Senior Technical Director

NEW YORK, May 10, 2026 — Lemon Media Network (LMN), the independent media company behind The Don Lemon Show from veteran journalist Don Lemon, today announced an expansion of its newsroom and operations team. The network has topped 10 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Substack, Facebook, Twitch, Threads and Bluesky, with more than 50% growth in the past year alone. At a moment when most new media ventures are built on outside investment, LMN has no outside investors or corporate parent. The network is funded entirely by its audience and Lemon himself. The move marks a milestone in Lemon’s transition from one of the most recognizable journalists in the industry to building one of the most influential independent media platforms in the country in just two years.

“Two years ago people told me independent media was a step down. Ten million followers later, I think we’ve answered that,” Lemon said. “While legacy media chases false equivalence, outrage and endless food fights, audiences are moving toward voices that feel authentic, direct and trustworthy. There’s a real freedom in what we’re doing here. No corporate boss, no fear of losing the job for telling the truth. We answer to the audience, not the elite, the oligarchs or the Oval Office. That’s what freedom of the press is supposed to mean. The networks have the resources. We have the relevance. They should be asking themselves why. And starting today, I’ve got a daily newsletter for our subscribers on Substack, The Lemon Lucky 7. Seven stories, every morning, from me.”

The announcement caps a defining year for the network. In April, The Don Lemon Show swept the 30th annual Webby Awards in its category, winning both the Webby and the People’s Voice Award for Best Video Podcast Host. Earlier this year, the show took home four NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding News and Information (Series or Special), and Lemon was honored with the Social Impact Award from Hollywood Unlocked. Lemon Media Network continues to partner with Respective Collective as the social arm of the network.

Douglas Robins joins as Director of Operations. Robins comes to the network from McKinsey & Company, and previously served as a Policy Advisor in the Louisiana Governor’s Office, where he helped stand up the state’s first Office of the Chief Resilience Officer. A graduate of Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs, Robins will drive day-to-day operations, business strategy and analytics.

“Douglas’ task is to grow this network in a media landscape that has no roadmap,” Lemon said. “We’re writing one for Lemon Media Network, and maybe one day other independent journalists who are just starting out will be able to use it. His experience at McKinsey makes him well qualified, and we’re grateful he chose us.”

Daniel Grimes joins the network as its first dedicated Washington, D.C. Correspondent. Grimes arrives from Spectrum News, where he covered politics in the nation’s capital. He previously spent nearly three years as a morning anchor at WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, where he hosted the political podcast Political Pulse and interviewed Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Grimes earned his master’s in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia.

“When I met Daniel, I knew right away that his personality and brand of journalism would fit right in with what we’re doing,” Lemon said. “He knows the Hill like the back of his hand, and that’s going to be a real plus for our viewers. He’ll be integral to our coverage heading into the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election. We’re lucky to have him and happy he chose us as his next career move.”

Nikki Machrone, a founding producer who has shaped The Don Lemon Show’s editorial voice from the beginning, has been promoted from Senior Producer to Executive Producer. Machrone joined the show after more than five years at Vice Media, where she contributed to Emmy-winning news programming across Vice TV, HBO, Hulu, Showtime and Tubi. In her new role, she will lead programming strategy across the show’s daily live broadcasts, long-form interviews and original content franchises.

“Nikki has been with us from day one,” Lemon said. “Without her leadership, dedication and expertise, we wouldn’t be where we are. She always finds a way to make it work, even when something seems impossible. Nikki’s the boss.”

Andy Myers, a founding member who has built the network’s technical operation from the ground up, has been promoted from Technical Director to Senior Technical Director. Myers brings more than a decade in live broadcast, including four years as a Technical Director at SiriusXM directing shows for Conan O’Brien, Mad Dog Russo and Karen Hunter. In his expanded role, he will oversee production strategy across the show’s daily broadcasts, post-production and original content output.

“Andy is a wizard,” Lemon said. “He takes a lean operation and turns it into network-quality programming, and he does it without the resources of a corporate broadcast network. He does it without a sweat and makes it look easy.”

The new appointments and role elevations come as Lemon Media Network continues to expand its programming slate, deepen its political coverage ahead of the 2026 midterms and build out the operational infrastructure to support its next phase of growth.

Today also marks the launch of The Lemon Lucky 7, a new daily newsletter on Substack written by Lemon. It delivers seven stories to start your day and is available to Lemon Media Network’s Substack subscribers at https://substack.com/@donlemon.

“It’s an exciting time for us, and we’re just getting started,” Lemon said. “If you want real journalism, real conversation, real community and real accountability, Lemon Nation is where you’ll find it. We are growing every day. If you’re not part of it yet, you’re missing out.”

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ABOUT LEMON MEDIA NETWORK (LMN)

Lemon Media Network (LMN) has become the voice of people who believe journalism should be done without fear or favor. Founded by veteran journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon, LMN is an independent media company built around honest, fearless conversations about the news, politics and culture shaping America.

LMN’s flagship program, The Don Lemon Show, launched in 2024 and streams live every weekday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Substack, Facebook and Twitch, with additional content on Threads and Bluesky. Audio is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and iHeart. The show’s signature “Don on the Scene” segment takes Don into cities across the country, where he interviews everyday Americans about the issues shaping their lives. Its companion Substack features Don’s written commentary and unfiltered analysis of politics, media and culture, delivered directly to subscribers. The network has also built Lemon Nation, a paid membership community that offers subscribers live Q&As, exclusive programming and direct interaction with Lemon. LMN also produces live programming and experiences, including the DL+DL “Anything Goes” tour with comedian DL Hughley and Don Lemon Live: New Orleans New Year’s Eve, an annual broadcast from Frenchmen Street.