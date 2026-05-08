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Don On The Scene: Young Voters Are Struggling to Find Jobs!

Don hits the streets to hear what everyday people have to say about jobs, affordability, the Iran conflict, and the growing frustration boiling across the country.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 08, 2026

Thank you Michael Catlett, V for Violet 🆘, Lioness, Michael Teferi, R.V. Hughes, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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