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Donald Trump Does Not Care About Americans!

Gas prices are soaring, recession fears are rising, and millions of Americans are struggling just to afford the basics. Yet Trump says he doesn’t think about the financial situation of Americans.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 13, 2026

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