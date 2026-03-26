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Donald Trump Is LOSING...the War, the Economy, the Polls & His Mind!

Things are not going well for Donald Trump. From a struggling war effort and mounting economic concerns to slipping poll numbers and increasingly erratic messaging, he is spiraling.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Mar 26, 2026

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