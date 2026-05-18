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Donald Trump Panics As Poll Numbers Plummet!

Donald Trump’s polling numbers are sliding, his weekend prayer event reportedly drew far less enthusiasm than expected, and the political pressure around him appears to be growing.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 18, 2026

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