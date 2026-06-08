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Donald Trump, Please Don't Jinx the Knicks!
Don hits the streets of New York City to ask Knicks fans the question everyone is talking about: how do they feel about Donald Trump showing up to the biggest Knicks game in decades?
Jun 08, 2026
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