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Donald Trump, Please Don't Jinx the Knicks!

Don hits the streets of New York City to ask Knicks fans the question everyone is talking about: how do they feel about Donald Trump showing up to the biggest Knicks game in decades?
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jun 08, 2026

Thank you Queer News, Deeanna Burleson, the real pambo, Michael Catlett, elizabeth, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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