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Donald Trump Rants At Group Of Confused Children in the Oval Office!

Donald Trump gathered a group of kids in the Oval Office to revive the Presidential Fitness Test… and somehow turned it into a rambling, off-script spectacle.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 05, 2026

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