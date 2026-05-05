Thank you Jennifer Granville, Deeanna Burleson, Barbara Gallen, Elizabeth Raven, Jill B., and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Donald Trump Rants At Group Of Confused Children in the Oval Office!
Donald Trump gathered a group of kids in the Oval Office to revive the Presidential Fitness Test… and somehow turned it into a rambling, off-script spectacle.
May 05, 2026
Authors
Recent Posts