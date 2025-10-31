The U.S. Department of Labor has a new “American Workers First” campaign: a gallery of AI-generated posters showing idealized white men in pressed work shirts gazing nobly into the horizon with slogans like Build America’s Future, Your Nation Needs You, and Power the Golden Age.

The images are algorithmic mashups of 1940s wartime propaganda and 1950s suburban fantasy, mid-century agitprop remade with fascist nostalgia. Almost everyone is male, everyone is white, and everyone looks like they were airbrushed by a computer that learned patriotism from an Aryan Brotherhood forum.

The contractors behind the campaign appear to have trained their models on mid-century “American Dream” illustrations, creating an artificial vision of national strength that erases nearly everyone who actually keeps the economy alive. The people hardest hit by inflation and tariffs—working-class women and people of color—are gone, replaced by smooth-jawed avatars of “racial purity.”

Meanwhile, the real economy is bleeding. Unemployment hit 4.3 percent in August, 7.4 million Americans out of work. Inflation still bites. Groceries, rent, and gas keep climbing. UPS, Amazon, Intel, and Ford are cutting tens of thousands of jobs while millions prepare to lose their SNAP benefits. The America outside those AI frames is hungry, anxious, and broke. But the America inside them is smiling, white, and working. When jobs disappear, they sell you an image of work. When pain becomes visible, they generate a prettier version of the unemployed.

Every image centers white men as builders, saviors, and leaders, men who look like matinee idols from Hollywood’s golden age. Many of those actors—Rock Hudson, Montgomery Clift, James Dean, Guy Madison, William Haines—were forced to live in hiding, masking their truth from the public, their peers, even the wives the studios arranged for them. The women of that era were trapped in the same lie, medicated to survive the contradiction between the image and the life. America was a movie everyone was forced to act in.

Even the model of manhood and womanhood this propaganda worships was an illusion, a costume built on fear. The men in these AI posters do not just erase race. They erase truth. They resurrect the mask and call it morality. This is not innovation. It is restoration. Restoration of the lie.

Donald Trump’s America has always been a photograph, not a country—a fantasy of a time when white men ruled, white women served, and everyone else was invisible. That is the world he wants to resurrect, even if he has to build it out of pixels. And that is why they are banning books. They do not want students learning about slavery, Jim Crow, or the Civil Rights Movement. If they erase the record, they can resurrect the lie. They can make people forget that America’s “glory days” were a nightmare for anyone who was not white, male, and in charge.

They want to return to a time when Black people were background, brown people were labor, and women were expected to be quiet and grateful—when white authority was never challenged and white was right. The book bans and the AI posters tell the same story: a desperate attempt to repaint the past and call it the future. One deletes the words, the other deletes the faces. Both are tools of control. Both are lies.

The Department is not just outsourcing art to AI. It is outsourcing its soul. And it is selling the image of a country that never existed to people desperate to believe it did. The horror of this moment is not that the machine is lying. It is that the lie feels familiar. Because it is the same one America has told itself for centuries—that whiteness is destiny, that conformity is safety, that progress can be faked if the lighting is good enough.

The machine is MAGA. It is Donald Trump. It is his lackeys and the racists who voted for and support this. Together they have turned nostalgia into a weapon and called it patriotism. The past is haunting us in high definition now. And if we do not stop mistaking nostalgia for truth, the machine will not just rewrite our history. It will replace it.