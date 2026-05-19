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Donald Trump's $1.8 Billion Slush Fund Scandal Explodes!

New scrutiny is falling on the IRS after reports that claims and investigations involving Trump and his family are being slowed or blocked.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 19, 2026

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