Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Donald Trump's Approval Ratings Drop as Crisis Grows!

Trump’s approval ratings are sliding, with recent polls showing support stuck in the mid-30s as frustration grows over the Iran war and rising costs at home.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 24, 2026

Thank you Jim Bourg, Ian Lightfoot, Paul McClure | Story & Truth, Linda J Sack, Deeanna Burleson, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture