Thank you Jim Bourg, Ian Lightfoot, Paul McClure | Story & Truth, Linda J Sack, Deeanna Burleson, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Donald Trump's Approval Ratings Drop as Crisis Grows!
Trump’s approval ratings are sliding, with recent polls showing support stuck in the mid-30s as frustration grows over the Iran war and rising costs at home.
Apr 24, 2026
Authors
Recent Posts