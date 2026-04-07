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Donald Trump's INSANE Iran Threats Are A Ticking Time Bomb!

He has threatened to blow up power plants, bridges, and other infrastructure in Iran. These threats would amount to war crimes, and he has left the whole world on edge as we await today's outcome.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 07, 2026

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