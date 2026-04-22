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Donald Trump's Iran War Chaos: What Is Actually Going On?!

The messaging from the administration continues to shift, raising serious questions about strategy, consistency, and whether this is de-escalation… or just a pause before something worse.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 22, 2026

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