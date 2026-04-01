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Donald Trump's Iran War Crisis Escalates & SCOTUS Skeptical of Birthright Citizenship Order
The administration’s back-and-forth messaging is leaving everyone, especially the markets, with serious whiplash.
Apr 01, 2026
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