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Donald Trump's Iran War Crisis Escalates & SCOTUS Skeptical of Birthright Citizenship Order

The administration’s back-and-forth messaging is leaving everyone, especially the markets, with serious whiplash.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 01, 2026

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