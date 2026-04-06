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Donald Trump's Iran War Crisis Keeps Getting Worse!

With new threats of massive strikes on Iranian infrastructure and shifting claims about the state of the conflict, the messaging is as confusing as ever.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 06, 2026

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