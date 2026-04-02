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Donald Trump's Iran War Speech: That Was Some Bullsh*t!

Instead of clarity on the Iran crisis, viewers got a familiar mix of self-congratulation and vague claims of success, with little in the way of concrete updates.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 02, 2026

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