President Donald Trump is currently at the G7 summit in France bragging about a new Memorandum of Understanding with Iran. He wants you to think it’s the greatest victory in human history, but let’s look at the facts. This isn’t even a finalized deal yet. Trump himself admitted to reporters, in his own words, that the actual signing might not even happen this Friday. He flatly stated that if Tehran doesn’t comply with every single term, the U.S. military will “bomb the hell” out of them and the warfare will just continue. It is an incredibly volatile situation, and the administration is treating a fragile piece of paper like settled peace when it could fall apart in a matter of seconds.